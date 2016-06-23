Created by Horgan, the series also stars Thomas Haden Church, Molly Shannon and Talia Balsam and follows Frances, a woman who suddenly reassess her life and decides to make a clean break from her marriage, only to realise a fresh start is harder than she thought.

Today brings us our first look at the series, shared originally on Sarah Jessica Parker's Instagram feed with the caption: "A long time coming. And a great thrill that my friends @hbo allowed me to share the official FIRST look and just a wee appetizer of #DivorceonHBO."

Divorce is coming to American screens this autumn – no word yet on when we'll get it here in the UK – but in the meantime, here's that trailer...