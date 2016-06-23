First trailer for Sarah Jessica Parker's new HBO show Divorce
The former Sex and the City actress stars in a new series created by Catastrophe's very own Sharon Horgan
Now, this is a series we can get excited about. Take Sarah Jessica Parker, aka Carrie Bradshaw, aka star of Sex and the City and your style icon throughout the early noughties. The woman whose journalistic career somehow paid for countless pairs of Manolo Blahniks. (Seriously, what am I doing wrong?)
Add in Sharon Horgan. The writer and actress blowing the trumpet for funny women across the globe who penned Channel 4's comedy mega-hit Catastrophe. Her next project sees her get a foot on the Hollywood ladder with her new comedy Divorce starring SJP in her first major TV role since SATC. Talk about a dream team.
Created by Horgan, the series also stars Thomas Haden Church, Molly Shannon and Talia Balsam and follows Frances, a woman who suddenly reassess her life and decides to make a clean break from her marriage, only to realise a fresh start is harder than she thought.
Today brings us our first look at the series, shared originally on Sarah Jessica Parker's Instagram feed with the caption: "A long time coming. And a great thrill that my friends @hbo allowed me to share the official FIRST look and just a wee appetizer of #DivorceonHBO."
Divorce is coming to American screens this autumn – no word yet on when we'll get it here in the UK – but in the meantime, here's that trailer...