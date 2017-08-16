First trailer for Mitchell and Webb's new Channel 4 comedy Back
EXCLUSIVE | The Peep Show duo are back together - along with Sherlock's Louise Brealey
Peep Show stars David Mitchell and Robert Webb are back (quite literally) on Channel 4 with their new comedy... Back – and we have an exclusive look at the first trailer...
Mitchell stars as Stephen – a divorcee and failed lawyer – who returns home to take over the family pub after his dad dies. At the funeral, his mum's former foster child Andrew (Webb) makes an unexpected appearance – and Stephen quickly becomes convinced that Andrew is trying to steal his life...
Back also stars Sherlock's Louise Brealey as Stephen's sister Cass, Penny Downie a his mum Ellen and Geoff McGivern as his erratic uncle Geoff, and is penned by sometime Peep Show writer Simon Blackwell.
There's no exact air date for the new series yet but Channel 4 tell us it will arrive sometime in the early autumn – until then, enjoy the trailer...