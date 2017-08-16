Peep Show stars David Mitchell and Robert Webb are back (quite literally) on Channel 4 with their new comedy... Back – and we have an exclusive look at the first trailer...

Mitchell stars as Stephen – a divorcee and failed lawyer – who returns home to take over the family pub after his dad dies. At the funeral, his mum's former foster child Andrew (Webb) makes an unexpected appearance – and Stephen quickly becomes convinced that Andrew is trying to steal his life...