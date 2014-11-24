When Miranda returns for two more episodes this Christmas, they'll be the last (we're really very sad about this). Comedian Miranda Hart – who plays a hapless version of herself in the sitcom – has decided to "end on a high" as the cast come together one last time for what we hope is an amorous conclusion to Miranda's man hunt.

We last saw her caught between two suitors – chef Gary Preston (played by Tom Ellis) and nice-but-boring Mike (Bo Paraj) – who both proposed at the end of series three. But who will she choose?