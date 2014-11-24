First look at the final ever episode of Miranda
Miranda Hart and Sarah Hadland appear in the first stills for the sitcom's Christmas special
When Miranda returns for two more episodes this Christmas, they'll be the last (we're really very sad about this). Comedian Miranda Hart – who plays a hapless version of herself in the sitcom – has decided to "end on a high" as the cast come together one last time for what we hope is an amorous conclusion to Miranda's man hunt.
We last saw her caught between two suitors – chef Gary Preston (played by Tom Ellis) and nice-but-boring Mike (Bo Paraj) – who both proposed at the end of series three. But who will she choose?
That's no doubt the question set to be answered this festive season and – in the words of Miranda's mother Penny (Patricia Hodge) – it promises to be "such fun"...
Also returning for the special is Sarah Hadland, pictured here enjoying a martini with Miranda. How civilised... although, we reckon it can't be long before one of them is shaken (or stirred?) and falls off their perilously high chair.
Miranda returns to BBC1 this Christmas for two special episodes