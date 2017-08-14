Penny Downie plays his mum Ellen and Sherlock's Louise Brealey is his sister Cass, with Geoff McGivern as his erratic uncle Geoff.

Webb plays interloper Andrew, a former foster child of Stephen's mum who returns after years living in exotic places abroad. Creative types (read: pot-smokers) Ellen and Cass love Andrew, but Stephen does not. In fact, he thinks Andrew's out to steal his family, and his life...

Fans of Peep Show will be licking their lips about this one, especially since it's penned by Simon Blackwell who also wrote for Peep Show.

It's like a big family reunion...

Back starts on Channel 4 in early autumn