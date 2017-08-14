First look at the cast of Mitchell and Webb's new comedy Back
The Peep Show stars line up with Sherlock's Louise Brealey, Penny Downie and Geoff McGivern for the new Channel 4 comedy
You know that series where Robert Webb plays a charismatic sociopath and David Mitchell plays a resentful, slightly stuffy loser? No, not Peep Show, we're talking about Back, the duo's new Channel 4 comedy – and here's a first look at them alongside the rest of the cast.
Mitchell is Stephen, a divorcee and failed lawyer, who returns home to take over the family pub after his dad dies.
Penny Downie plays his mum Ellen and Sherlock's Louise Brealey is his sister Cass, with Geoff McGivern as his erratic uncle Geoff.
Webb plays interloper Andrew, a former foster child of Stephen's mum who returns after years living in exotic places abroad. Creative types (read: pot-smokers) Ellen and Cass love Andrew, but Stephen does not. In fact, he thinks Andrew's out to steal his family, and his life...
Fans of Peep Show will be licking their lips about this one, especially since it's penned by Simon Blackwell who also wrote for Peep Show.
More like this
It's like a big family reunion...
Back starts on Channel 4 in early autumn