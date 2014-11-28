First look at Jack Whitehall in frilly frock and plaits as Maria von Trapp...
The comedian plays the singing matriarch immortalised by Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music
It’s Jack Whitehall – but as you have never seen (or probably imagined) him before.
Here he is playing Maria von Trapp in episode five of the Sky Arts comedy Psychobitches, bringing his own spin to the character of the real-life matriarch of the Trapp Family Singers who was immortalised by Julie Andrews in the film The Sound of Music.
Whitehall’s episode will air on the channel on December 9th and sees him join an illustrious list of celebrities and comic actors who have stepped into the shoes and frocks of female historical figures in the outrageous comedy.
This includes Alexa Chung as the Girl with a Pearl Earring and Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez who appears as Florence Nightingale in the same episode as Whitehall alongside Miranda Richardson as children’s writer Enid Blyton.
Psychobitches airs on Sky Arts 1 on Tuesdays at 9pm