Whitehall’s episode will air on the channel on December 9th and sees him join an illustrious list of celebrities and comic actors who have stepped into the shoes and frocks of female historical figures in the outrageous comedy.

This includes Alexa Chung as the Girl with a Pearl Earring and Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez who appears as Florence Nightingale in the same episode as Whitehall alongside Miranda Richardson as children’s writer Enid Blyton.

Psychobitches airs on Sky Arts 1 on Tuesdays at 9pm

