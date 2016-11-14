First look at Dawn French and Iain Glen in new Christmas drama Delicious
French plays Gina – a talented chef with a complicated love life – alongside Glen and Emilia Fox in the Sky 1 show
Here’s the first look at the new Iain Glen and Dawn French Sky 1 drama Delicious in which the Vicar of Dibley star plays a talented chef with a complicated love life.
French's Gina was once married to Leo Vincent, played by Game of Thrones star Glen, a successful entrepreneur, chef and Cornish hotel owner who owes much of his success to Gina’s exceptional cooking.
He's now with glamorous Sam (Emilia Fox), but she has suspicions that Leo is having an affair. She confides in Gina, only to discover that it’s Gina herself who has become the ‘other woman’.
And as this taster shows, she’s not happy about it.
Delicious will air this Christmas on Sky 1