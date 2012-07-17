The Ten Commandments – 7:00pm, Sky Movies Classics

The biblical book of Exodus is brought to life as Egyptian prince Moses (Charlton Heston) learns of his true Hebrew heritage and returns from exile to lead his people out of enslavement.

Batman Returns – 10:00pm, ITV2

Michael Keaton returns to star in this moody, gloomy sequel to the 1989 hit Batman following the caped crusader's return to Gotham City to battle corrupt tycoon Max Shreck (Christopher Walken), the vengeful penguin (Danny DeVito) and a new feminine foe, Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Police Academy – 11:10pm, ITV1

Social misfit Carey Mahoney (Steve Guttenberg) leads a bunch of misfits training to join the police force after the new mayor of their town changes the rules to allow anyone to apply.

London River – 11:45pm, BBC1

Widowed Guernsey farmer Elisabeth and elderly Afghan Muslim Ousmane travel to London to search for their missing children in the wake of the 7/7 terrorist attacks. Following a chance meeting they discover their offspring were closely connected.

Californian Dreamin’ – 12:50am, Film4

Left unfinished after director Cristian Nemescu's untimely death, this comedy drama follows a group of US Marines unexpectedly waylaid en route to the civil war in Kosovo and exploited by the residents of the Romanian backwater they inhabit.