"Well yes, I think we’re off and away, I think I can say that!" she told the Mirror.

The series, which last aired in 2003, starred Ripley alongside James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, John Thompson and Helen Baxendale, whose character Rachel died in a car accident during the final series.

Nesbitt, Norris, Thompson and Bathurst are all expected to return, along with Ripley who said she "didn't hesitate because it's been floating around as an idea for so long.

"My only hesitation is that one hopes it's not going to be rubbish," she added.

But the actress, who played Jenny Gifford – married to Thompson's character Pete – said she was clueless as to what will take place in the series' revival. "Ten years have passed, anything could have happened. I’m hoping it’s not written that I’ve got very thin, because that’s not happened!

"I still have a relationship with John. I reckon we’ll pretty much pick up where we were. We’re still friends. The fondness we have for each other is probably key to that character. That’s if they’re still married? Who knows?"

Although, she did add it was unlikely that Baxendale's character will return for the new episodes "If Helen comes back she won't be alive. I will miss her horribly."