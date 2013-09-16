However, the team are only likely to perform new and old material on stage, according to Fast Show alumnus Charlie Higson, who was part of the online return of the show in 2011 for 12 ten-minute episodes sponsored by Foster's lager.

Higson told RadioTimes.com: “We are talking to [the BBC] about doing something. I suspect it will probably just involve getting together and talking about the show and not doing new sketches.”

But Higson – who currently writes a series of Young James Bond novels – has not ruled out a live reprisal of their best moments some time in the future.

He said: “We’ll probably get together and do something for the fans – not for TV but for the stage, like a two week residency in a London theatre, where people would be prepared to pay to watch us for one last time.” You heard it here first.

A BBC spokeswoman confirmed that “discussions are taking place but it’s still early days and there’s nothing concrete to announce so far”.

She did, however, reveal that there would be "a celebration of 50 years of groundbreaking comedy on the channel with a two-hour archive special, accompanied by a number of treats from some of the channel’s best-loved comedy legends”.

