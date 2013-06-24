The page goes on to state its case, claiming, "The film premiere being in Norwich would raise so much more attention nationally than just another film in Leicester Square.

"Alan deserves the key to the city and an open top bus from City Hall to Anglia Square where the red carpet to Hollywood cinema awaits and chilled Blue Nun is served alongside a selection of buffet snacks."

Rafiq Turnbull, one of the campaign’s founders, spoke to the Eastern Daily Press as the campaign continued to gather steam. “More people would turn out to a premiere in Norwich than London,” he said. “People would crowd the streets. He’s parodied this city for so long. London gets everything – this is a film about a much-loved Norwich character, so the premiere should be here.”

More like this

Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa is released in UK cinemas on 7 August and sees the Radio Norwich host appear in cinemas for the first time as he becomes a hostage negotiator during a siege at the station. Watch the trailer below...