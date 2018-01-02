Netflix teased the arrival of the series with a not-so-cryptic tweet on Saturday, which played on the Friends episode title format.

And lo-and-behold, all ten series landed on the streaming service at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

In the words of Joey Tribbiani: “Happy No Year!”

More like this

Fans were, to put it mildly, ecstatic.

It’s already reassured people that 2018 is going to be a good year…

It means Friends has now become dangerously binge-able…

Advertisement

And there is hysteria throughout the nation...