Fans could not BE any more excited about Friends arriving on Netflix
OH. MY. GAAAD.
After the colossal car crash of a year that was 2017, January 2018 has already got off to an excellent start with all 236 episodes of Friends becoming available on Netflix UK.
Fans have been urging the streaming service to add the beloved sitcom to its roster of TV shows for what feels like forever, so they can follow the antics of Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler and Joey on demand.
Netflix teased the arrival of the series with a not-so-cryptic tweet on Saturday, which played on the Friends episode title format.
And lo-and-behold, all ten series landed on the streaming service at midnight on New Year’s Eve.
In the words of Joey Tribbiani: “Happy No Year!”
Fans were, to put it mildly, ecstatic.
It’s already reassured people that 2018 is going to be a good year…
It means Friends has now become dangerously binge-able…
And there is hysteria throughout the nation...