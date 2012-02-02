Based on the worldwide popularity of single Facebook groups, Seth MacFarlane’s animated US series, Family Guy, comes top, with over 41 million fans.

The Simpsons is in second place, boasting a group with nearly 39 million fans (although it also has a second page followed by 8.5 million). South Park is next, liked by over 36 million, while SpongeBob has close to 31 million followers.

Simpsons creator Matt Groening’s animated sci-fi series, Futurama, features at number ten in the list of the most popular TV-related Facebook pages, meaning half of the top ten consists of animated shows, according to figures provided by social media analysis website Famecount.

The first live-action series to get a look-in is House, starring Hugh Laurie as the eponymous MD, ranked sixth with 26 million Facebook fans. That’s followed by US sitcoms Two and Half Men, The Big Bang Theory and How I Met Your Mother.

At number five, MTV is the only channel to feature in the top 40 TV-related pages, with almost 31 million likes, while Rowan Atkinson’s Mr Bean is the first UK property to appear in the list, at number 12 with 18 million Facebook fans.