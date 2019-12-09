Here's everything you need to know about the comedy's Christmas special...

When is the Famalam Christmas Special on TV?

The Famalam Christmas special will air on BBC One at 11:05pm on Monday 23rd December.

Series one and two are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

What is the Famalam Christmas Special about?

The Famalam Christmas Special will be a Best Of compilation from the last two series, as well as a few new sketches. Fan-favourite sketches making a comeback include the overprotective boyfriend, a history lesson delivered through grime, the recurring competitive aunties and a look at people who don't like Beyonce (the nerve!).

Famalam is a comedy sketch show where no area of the universe is off-limits, with the first two series targeting everything from alien encounters to Game of Thrones to the source of internet spam.

The comedy series will later return for a third series.

Who is in the cast of the Famalam Christmas Special?

Cast member Samson Kayo, who recently received BAFTA and RTS Award nominations, is set to return. Series regulars Vivienne Acheampong, Gbemisola Ikumelo, John Macmillan, Tom Moutchi and Akemnji Ndifornyen can also be seen in the mixture of new and old sketches.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not - but here's one of their previous sketches making a return in the special (warning: contains bad language!).