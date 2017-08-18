“What was great about doing a three-episode pilot is that we don’t have to spend too much time reintroducing what’s going on,’ Buckley told RadioTimes.com on the set of the new series. “We can just sort of hit the ground running.

“Obviously the series arc is just Brian trying to get home, but now we can focus on his day-to-day life of living in Munty. Now we can actually find out what the other characters do, and how they spend their time.”

“It’s more about the town, it’s more about Munty, it’s more about the peripheral characters. But in the middle of it all it’s just Brian trying to get home.

“It’s great that we’ve been given this chance to explain the world more. And inevitably, it’s just funny!”

Zapped will return to Dave this autumn