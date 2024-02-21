"His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home."

Tributes have been flooding in for MacIntosh on social media following the tragic news of his passing.

Ewen's friend Ed Scott wrote: "I am completely devastated by the loss of my very good friend Ewen MacIntosh. He may have had a famous face known by millions as Keith from The Office but the person inside is what I will most remember."

Scott, the CEO of Dodged A Bullet Music, continued: "Ewen was so full of empathy, kindness, and integrity and above all a really good man. "Sending love to his parents Sara and Ewen Sr, his brother Colin and his family, as well as his many friends and fans."

The Office star and creator, Ricky Gervais, also shared a tribute on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X, penning: "Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away.

"An absolute original. RIP."

Advertisement

More to come.