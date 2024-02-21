The Office star Ewen MacIntosh, best known for Keith Bishop role, dies aged 50
Tributes have been flooding in for the star on social media.
Actor and comedian Ewan MacIntosh, who is best known for starring as Keith Bishop in The Office, has died at the age of 50, it has been confirmed.
JustRight Management announced his death in a statement shared on social media, saying: "With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh.
"His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home."
Tributes have been flooding in for MacIntosh on social media following the tragic news of his passing.
Ewen's friend Ed Scott wrote: "I am completely devastated by the loss of my very good friend Ewen MacIntosh. He may have had a famous face known by millions as Keith from The Office but the person inside is what I will most remember."
Scott, the CEO of Dodged A Bullet Music, continued: "Ewen was so full of empathy, kindness, and integrity and above all a really good man. "Sending love to his parents Sara and Ewen Sr, his brother Colin and his family, as well as his many friends and fans."
The Office star and creator, Ricky Gervais, also shared a tribute on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X, penning: "Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away.
"An absolute original. RIP."
More to come.