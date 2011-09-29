Actress Eva Longoria has been named the highest earning US TV actress, pocketing $13 million (£8.3 million) between May 2010 and May 2011.

She topped the list, compiled by Forbes.com, along with actress and comedian Tina Fey, who not only stars in US comedy series 30 Rock but is also the producer and head writer on the show.

As well as her casting in the popular housewives comedy drama (the eighth and final series of which will begin later this year), Longoria’s income was topped up by her lucrative sponsorship deals with L’Oreal and LG.

More like this

Other residents of Wisteria Lane also made the list, with Marcia Cross coming in third with estimated earnings of $10 million, and Teri Hatcher and Felicity Huffman just behind, earning $9 million.

Time to stay at home, look desperate, and write some jokes, then…

Advertisement

Here's the full top ten:

Tina Fey ($13m)

Eva Longoria ($13m)

Marcia Cross ($10m)

Mariska Hargitay ($10m)

Marg Helgenberger ($10m)

Teri Hatcher ($9m)

Felicity Huffman ($9m)

Courteney Cox ($7m)

Ellen Pompeo ($7m)

Julianna Margulies ($6m)