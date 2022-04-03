Harris was also known for her role as the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story films, playing the character in the second, third, and fourth instalments of the franchise.

Estelle Harris – best known for playing Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld – has died at the age of 93, her son has confirmed.

"It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm," her son Glen said in a statement released to Deadline.

"Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her."

Harris was born in New York in 1928 and did not pursue an acting career until later in life after her three children had already grown up.

Early on, she achieved some success in TV commercials before bagging her first major screen credit in the 1977 film Looking Up at the age of 49.

Over the next decade or so, she went on to make appearances in the films Once Upon A Time in America and Stand and Deliver, as well as episodes of TV shows such as Night Court and Married... with Children.

But it was her casting as George Costanza's melodramatic mother Estelle in Seinfeld that made her a recognisable face around the world.

In total, she appeared in 27 episodes of the sitcom between 1992 and 1998, normally appearing alongside Jerry Stiller as her eccentric husband Frank.

The '90s also saw her take small roles in films such as Out to Sea and Chairman of the Board, before she first took on the role of Mrs. Potato Head in 1999 for Toy Story 2.

She returned to the character for two further sequels in 2010 and 2019 respectively, the latter of which proved to be her final film role.

On the small screen, she picked up credits on a number of popular shows throughout the '90s and '00s, including Star Trek: Voyager, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, and ER – as well as appearing as herself in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Among those to pay tribute following the sad news of her death was Jason Alexander – who played her son George Costanza on Seinfeld throughout its run.

"One of my favorite people has passed – my tv mama, Estelle Harris," he wrote on Twitter. "The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat.

“I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always,” he added – making a reference to iconic words spoken by Frank Costanza in a memorable Seinfeld episode.

Harris is survived by her three children, three grandsons, and a great-grandson.