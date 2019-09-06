Check them out below.

A press release also reveals that the new season will be set two years after the events of season one, meaning that James could either be long-dead or riding out a prison sentence....

The new season will premiere on Channel 4 in November, with all episodes likely to be released on All4 on the same day.

The series will subsequently be released on Netflix, although this could be some time after its premiere on Channel 4.

Series one launched on Netflix three months after its debut on Channel 4, but current Channel 4 boss Ian Katz has said that the release meant many viewers assumed it was a Netflix original.

“Next time we’ll run the whole series on the channel,” Katz told Deadline in 2018, “then there will be a conventional hold back of more than a year before people see it on Netflix. It really bugs me that people think that show is a Netflix show; I really want to reclaim ownership of it – it’s absolutely a Channel 4 show.”

The End of the F***ing World will return later in 2019