Emma Bunton, Vicky Pattison and Mark Wright to turn super-sleuth in Murder in Successville
The BBC3 improvised comedy murder mystery is back with a new celebrity line-up, including George Shelley and Chris Kamara
Murder in Successville has found a new batch of brave celebrities willing to take part in the interactive murder mystery series.
Dermot O’Leary, Louis Smith, Jamie Laing, Deborah Meaden, Kimberly Wyatt and Greg James were all part of the madness the first time round and now five new super-sleuth celebs are going to give crime-solving a go in series two.
Recently crowned Queen of the Jungle Vicky Pattison will be swapping bushtucker trials for crime scenes alongside her I'm A Celeb co-star George Shelley.
Former Spice Girl Emma Bunton will make an appearance too, as will TOWIE star-turned-radio DJ Mark Wright and Sky Sports presenter Chris Kamara.
Filming has just begun on the six-part series, so we can expect a sixth celebrity to be announced shortly.
More like this
Murder in Successville sees celebrities attempt to solve strange crimes alongside DI Sleet (Tom Davis). The celebrities will be dropped into a strange town – a "surreal place that feels like Midsomer Murders meets Sin City" – brimming with familiar faces who aren’t entirely as they seem. Series one saw Mary Berry as the owner of a strip club called, erm, Soggy Bottoms...
Murder in Successville series two will be available on BBC3 later this spring