Recently crowned Queen of the Jungle Vicky Pattison will be swapping bushtucker trials for crime scenes alongside her I'm A Celeb co-star George Shelley.

Former Spice Girl Emma Bunton will make an appearance too, as will TOWIE star-turned-radio DJ Mark Wright and Sky Sports presenter Chris Kamara.

Filming has just begun on the six-part series, so we can expect a sixth celebrity to be announced shortly.

More like this

Murder in Successville sees celebrities attempt to solve strange crimes alongside DI Sleet (Tom Davis). The celebrities will be dropped into a strange town – a "surreal place that feels like Midsomer Murders meets Sin City" – brimming with familiar faces who aren’t entirely as they seem. Series one saw Mary Berry as the owner of a strip club called, erm, Soggy Bottoms...

Advertisement

Murder in Successville series two will be available on BBC3 later this spring