Emilia Clarke cries with laughter at Kristen Wiig’s Daenerys impression
The Game of Thrones actress won't be setting her dragons on Wiig anytime soon...
Emilia Clarke absolutely loved Kristen Wiig's impersonation of the Mother of Dragons on The Tonight Show WIth Jimmy Fallon this week.
The actress, who plays the platinum blonde, tough-talking queen Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, posted an Instagram photo of herself crying with laughter at the sight of the new Khaleesi.
Actress and comedian Wiig appeared on Jimmy Fallon's chat show dressed as the dragon queen kitted out with the queen's staple blue dress, impressive blonde wig and a toy dragon (named Carl) attached, slightly lopsided, to her shoulder.
She then spent ten minutes answering questions about what it's like being Daenerys, despite having hilariously limited knowledge of the show...