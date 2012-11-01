The premise first originated in an Australian series of the same name, and was adapted for FX by Family Guy creator David Zuckerman - who will be stepping down from his role as showrunner for the third series, although he will stay on as executive producer. Reed Agnew and Eli Jorne (both writers for the first two seasons) will be taking over his day-to-day duties.

FX's executive vice president, Nick Grad, said: "David Zuckerman has done an amazing job adapting and reconceiving Wilfred for FX. It was his decision to step down from the showrunner's post, but we're very happy he is going to stay involved with the show.

"Both we and David have great faith in the ability of Reed and Eli to seamlessly step up and take over the reigns. I have no doubt they'll do a great job."

