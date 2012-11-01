Elijah Wood's Wilfred renewed for third season
The FX comedy about a man and his neighbour's pot-smoking dog will return for another run in 2013
Elijah Wood's FX show Wilfred has been renewed for a third season due in the US in 2013. The dark comedy - in which he stars as lonely Ryan who befriends his neighbour's eponymous dog Wilfred (Jason Gann) - is shown in the UK on BBC3, with the second series finale due to air on 8 November at 10pm.
Wood stars as a former lawyer whose life has no direction until he agrees to look after new resident Jenna's pet. But instead of a cute pooch, Ryan appears to be the only person capable of seeing Wilfred as a pot-smoking human in a dog costume.
The premise first originated in an Australian series of the same name, and was adapted for FX by Family Guy creator David Zuckerman - who will be stepping down from his role as showrunner for the third series, although he will stay on as executive producer. Reed Agnew and Eli Jorne (both writers for the first two seasons) will be taking over his day-to-day duties.
FX's executive vice president, Nick Grad, said: "David Zuckerman has done an amazing job adapting and reconceiving Wilfred for FX. It was his decision to step down from the showrunner's post, but we're very happy he is going to stay involved with the show.
"Both we and David have great faith in the ability of Reed and Eli to seamlessly step up and take over the reigns. I have no doubt they'll do a great job."
