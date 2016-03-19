She'll play Sheila while Olyphant will star as Joel. They are married "vaguely discontented" real estate agents. Or, that is, they are "until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending both their lives down a road of death and destruction — but in a good way."

"The genius of casting Timothy and Drew, combined with my comedic … oh wait, that’s Cindy’s quote. I agree with what Cindy is about to say,” creator Victor Fresco said in a statement, before Netflix's Cindy Holland added: "The genius casting of Timothy and Drew combined with Victor’s unique comedic sensibility will delight, and definitely surprise, our members around the world."

Santa Clarita Diet is tipped to launch on Netflix in 2017