Drew Barrymore to star in new Netflix romcom
The Never Been Kissed, Music and Lyrics and He's Not That into You actress is set to star alongside Timothy Olyphant in a new series from the streaming giant
Drew Barrymore is no stranger to romantic comedies. In fact, she's into double figures. And now she's bringing her rom-com skills to streaming service Netflix.
The 41-year-old actress is set to star opposite Timothy Olyphant in a new Netflix Original series titled Santa Clarita Diet.
She'll play Sheila while Olyphant will star as Joel. They are married "vaguely discontented" real estate agents. Or, that is, they are "until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending both their lives down a road of death and destruction — but in a good way."
"The genius of casting Timothy and Drew, combined with my comedic … oh wait, that’s Cindy’s quote. I agree with what Cindy is about to say,” creator Victor Fresco said in a statement, before Netflix's Cindy Holland added: "The genius casting of Timothy and Drew combined with Victor’s unique comedic sensibility will delight, and definitely surprise, our members around the world."
Santa Clarita Diet is tipped to launch on Netflix in 2017