Lily Allen and Doctor Who's Freema Agyeman lead Sky comedy Dreamland

The Sky Original series stars Freema Agyeman and Lily Allen as sisters.

Freema Agyeman and Lily Allen in Dreamland
Published: Friday, 15th July 2022 at 2:30 pm
Filming has kicked off on brand new Sky Original comedy Dreamland, starring Doctor Who's Freema Agyeman and singer Lily Allen in her debut TV role.

Based on the BAFTA-winning short of the same name written by Catastrophe's Sharon Horgan, the new series is set in the British seaside town of Margate.

A comedy-drama about a family of four sisters, Dreamland is billed as a dark comedic exploration of multi-generational female relationships, and their (somewhat dysfunctional) family dynamics.

Agyeman plays eldest sister Trish, pregnant for the third time and hoping against hope the child will be her longed-for girl.

According to the synopsis, Trish's "two sisters Clare (Gabby Best) and Leila (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) rally around her with their mum (Frances Barber) and their Margate- legend nan (Sheila Reid), 'manifesting' a little girl at Trish’s ‘mani-festival’."

Meanwhile Allen plays sister Mel, whose unexpected reappearance threatens to "destabilise" the entire family.

Agyeman is best known for playing Martha opposite David Tennant in Doctor Who, while Allen is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter who recently made headlines when she joined Olivia Rodrigo onstage at Glastonbury to sing her anthem F*** You.

The comedy-drama promises "a heartfelt exploration of the family relationships between these strong, vibrant women".

The six-part series is produced by Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s production company Merman (This Way Up, Motherland), in association with Sky Studios.

Dreamland will air on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW in 2023. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

