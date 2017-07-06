Played by Joseph May (Episodes, Resident Evil) he will feature in episode five of the comedy which kickstarted its second series on Wednesday night.

In the show Beatrice (Ellie White) and Eugenie (Celeste Dring) compete for his affections with their hapless mother Fergie (Katy Wix) joining in and pretending to be their cousin.

And here he is...

The comedy is also to feature a spoof version of US President Donald Trump.

Played by US actor Corey Johnson, known to Doctor Who fans for his starring role as Henry van Statten in the series one episode Dalek, the Donald is called upon by Charles who needs his help after discovering a new Magna Carta which announces that he can become absolute Monarch.

He just needs one world leader’s endorsement: and that leader is Donald Trump...

The Windsors made a welcome return this week with Kathryn Drysdale’s breathlessly enthusiastic Meghan Markle and a new Theresa May character (Gillian Bevan) joining the throng.

Returning characters include Wills (Hugh Skinner), Kate (Louise Ford) and the idiotic Harry (Richard Goulding).

The Windsors series 2 is on Channel 4 on Wednesday at 10pm