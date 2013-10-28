Bad news for fans of Gary Carr's over-enthusiastic Corporal Christian "Millsy" Mills – he will be absent from Bluestone 42's bomb disposal unit when the comedy-drama returns later this year, the BBC has confirmed to RadioTimes.com.

The BBC3 series, set on an army base in Afghanistan, will be back on screens in two months for a Christmas special before a full second series airs in early 2014. Harry Potter actor Matthew Lewis is on board to play ammunition technician, Gordon House, who replaces Carr's character as second in command to unit Captain Nick Medhurst (Oli Chris).