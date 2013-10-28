Downton Abbey star Gary Carr leaves Bluestone 42
The actor who plays Downton's jazz musician Jack Ross will be replaced by Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis for series 2 of the BBC3 bomb-disposal comedy
Bad news for fans of Gary Carr's over-enthusiastic Corporal Christian "Millsy" Mills – he will be absent from Bluestone 42's bomb disposal unit when the comedy-drama returns later this year, the BBC has confirmed to RadioTimes.com.
The BBC3 series, set on an army base in Afghanistan, will be back on screens in two months for a Christmas special before a full second series airs in early 2014. Harry Potter actor Matthew Lewis is on board to play ammunition technician, Gordon House, who replaces Carr's character as second in command to unit Captain Nick Medhurst (Oli Chris).
Carr is currently starring in Downton Abbey as jazz musician Jack Ross – Lady Rose's love interest – and is due to film the new series of BBC1's Caribbean whodunnit series Death in Paradise.
The second series of Bluestone 42, which was commissioned back in April, will begin filming in South Africa later this month with Chris, Kelly Adams, Stephen Wight, Scott Hoatson, Jamie Quinn and Katie Lyons all expected to reprise their roles.