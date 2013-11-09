Stevens will turn evil to play Lancelot, the villain in the story, as the action moves to London for the second sequel in the lucrative franchise which has grossed close to a $1bn since the first film was released in 2006.

Stiller has already been confirmed to reprise his role as security guard, Larry Daley, Williams will return to play Teddy Roosevelt, and director of the first two movies, Shawn Levy, will take the reins once again.

Night at the Museum follows divorced father Larry when he begins a job as a museum night watchman before discovering that its myriad exhibits come to life after dark. A sequel, titled Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, followed in 2009 with the third film set to begin shooting next February aiming for a December 2014 release date.