Donald Trump's tweets sound even better when Andy Serkis reads them as Gollum
What is covfefe, precious?
Donald Trump’s tweets are a constant source of horror and amusement to his millions of followers but did you know that they had the potential to be even more entertaining?
US chat show host Stephen Colbert most certainly did, so when Andy Serkis – aka Gollum from Lord of The Rings – was on his show he leaped at the opportunity for a comedic collaboration.
Colbert convinced a clearly willing Serkis to get back into character and read out the American president's tweets in the style of Middle Earth’s malevolent former hobbit.
The hilarious and oddly fitting results speak for themselves.
Andy Serkis reading Trump tweets as Gollum is pure genius. pic.twitter.com/yOPbFxFKwv
— Tom Butler (@TomButler) July 12, 2017
We wants more of it, precious.