The event began in 1921 and has been attended by every sitting President at least once in their term (Barack Obama went every year during his tenure in the White House). The last President who skipped the dinner was Ronald Reagan in 1981, when he was recuperating from an assassination attempt, but he still delivered some remarks by telephone.

In other words, it’s pretty unusual for a President not to attend the event – but some celebrities and comedy fans have come up with a novel solution to the situation, suggesting that actor Alec Baldwin attend to deliver his now-regular Saturday Night Live impression of Trump instead.

As of yet there’s no response from Baldwin to this idea, but we definitely wouldn’t rule it out. If the last year has taught us anything, it’s that ANYTHING is possible in the world of politics.