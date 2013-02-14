Fool Britannia’s first series regularly attracted audiences of more than 2m people per episode and introduced viewers to characters like The ASBO Vicar, Britain’s Unluckiest Man and a particularly unhelpful Happy to Help booth attendant.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at last year’s Cheltenham Literary Festival, Joly discussed the show’s humour, saying: "There’s a real problem with hidden camera, in that in Britain it’s seen as the lowest rung of comedy and it’s seen as an exhibitionist’s form – which it can be.

"I like to think I’m more improv. I don’t think people realise that when I do my hidden camera there’s no script; I’m making it up as we go. It’s literally on the hoof, and that’s what’s exciting about it."

Before Fool Britannia, Dom Joly found fame as the star of Trigger Happy TV. The comedian was also a contestant on ITV's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2010.

Siobhan Greene, ITV Studios UK's Director of Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Dom on a second series of Fool Britannia. Dom and the team are full of new characters and ideas, and we are so looking forward to building on what was done on the first series.”