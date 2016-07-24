The first trailer is here for Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, a new BBC America series based on the books by the late great British author Douglas Adams, and it’s all looking rather strange.

Jumping between various screens, the story (previously adapted for BBC Four and starring Stephen Mangan) revolves around a detective (Samuel Barnett) who doesn’t look for clues, a sidekick (Elijah Wood) who refuses to play Watson and various animals in peril, all tied together by Gently’s belief that everything in the universe is connected – and that that knowledge can help him solve any crime.