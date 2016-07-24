Doctor Who meets Sherlock in first-look Dirk Gently trailer
BBC America’s supernatural detective series has some esteemed influences, according to its showrunner
The first trailer is here for Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, a new BBC America series based on the books by the late great British author Douglas Adams, and it’s all looking rather strange.
Jumping between various screens, the story (previously adapted for BBC Four and starring Stephen Mangan) revolves around a detective (Samuel Barnett) who doesn’t look for clues, a sidekick (Elijah Wood) who refuses to play Watson and various animals in peril, all tied together by Gently’s belief that everything in the universe is connected – and that that knowledge can help him solve any crime.
Now, if you’re a Doctor Who/Sherlock/Supernatural/SuperWhoLock fan thinking that this all seems a bit familiar, then you’ve got good eyes – because according to its showrunner, it’s supposed to come from the same stock as all of those series.
“It’s a combination of Supernatural, Sherlock, and Doctor Who,” showrunner Robert Cooper told EW at San Diego Comic-Con “We’re like, Super-Sher-Who.”
See? Even your favourite TV is all connected. Maybe there’s something in this holistic detective work after all…
Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency will air on BBC America this October