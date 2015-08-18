Dobby's back!

She was never really going to go to New York permanently, was she?

Even more intriguingly, the numbers on the door have settled once and for all who is better: Mark or Jez?

Number one, baby.

Jeremy has a suit

At first glance this picture is all about Super Hans's "disguise", but while his bright blue zoot suit is impressive, take a closer look at Jeremy... in a tie? Perhaps his life coaching career really did take off.

In other news, Mark is also wearing a suit.

Alan Johnson's back

Planning an aggressive takeover of Argos?

Hmm, perhaps not.

Mark goes to Dalston

In many ways, a trendy hair salon on Kingsland Road is Mark's natural habitat. We just can't think of any of those ways right now.

The cheese isn't real

This is just the kind of revelation you expect when you follow screenwriters on Instagram. But is it Dobby's "personal cheese"?

Peep Show's budget is massive

Camping chairs? You've changed.

Peep Show selfies are scary

Sam Bain took us on a tour of Mark's flat via the medium of selfies. Even though the crew have spent years filming the world through Mark and Jez's point of view, turning the camera on themselves is still a bit awkward.

Oh, and while we're chez Mark and Jez, did you know that for the first two series Peep Show was filmed in an actual flat?

True fact.

