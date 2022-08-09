Well, you're in luck, as Disney+ also features a raft of adult comedies, from raucous movies like Fire Island and The Bob's Burgers Movie through to brand new series like How I Met Your Father and Only Murders in the Building .

Disney+ is full of series and movies for the whole family, including some truly hilarious comedies, but sometimes adults will want to watch something that's just for them – something featuring some more mature themes and content.

That's not all - Disney+ also features an extensive back-library of episodes from long-running comedy classics like The Simpsons, Family Guy and Modern Family, so your chances of running out of things to watch are very slim.

Read on for our full list of all the best comedies for adults to watch on Disney+ this summer.

The best comedies for adults on Disney+ this summer

Fire Island

Jeong Park/Searchlight

Fire Island is a movie written by and starring comedian Joel Kim Booster, and it provides a truly modern take on Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. It follows a group of friends as they embark on their annual trip to the iconic gay mecca, Fire Island, but find out that their house mother is planning to sell the house they stay in each year. They decide to make their last year on the island a memorable one.

The movie is riotously funny and received acclaim from critics upon its debut on the streamer. It's also an absolute ode to the summer season, so there really couldn't be a better time for a story filled with laughter, romance and heart.

Watch Fire Island on Disney+

Only Murders in the Building

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building is streaming weekly new episodes of its second season exclusively on Disney+, with both runs so far proving a riotous hit with fans. It stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as three neighbours who share a love of true crime podcasts, and decide to start their own and investigate when a murder takes place in their building.

The second season has been just as popular as the first, producing a compelling mystery, engaging characters and side-splitting comedy to boot.

Watch Only Murders in the Building on Disney+

How I Met Your Father

Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Fans of How I Met Your Mother rejoice - the sequel/spin-off series you've all been waiting for is finally here! How I Met Your Father arrived on Disney+ earlier this year and tells the story of Sophie, a hopeless romantic played by Hilary Duff in the present and Kim Cattrall in the future, as she recounts the story of how she met her son's father.

The series is a light-hearted look at modern dating, filled with relatable characters who are sure to feel just like the audience's best friends as the series goes on – just as the cast of How I Met Your Mother did. The series has already been renewed for a bumper second season, so this summer is the perfect time to catch up with all of the antics so far.

Watch How I Met Your Father on Disney+

Family Guy

Fox

If you're looking for edgy cartoon comedy, then look no further than Family Guy. The series started life in 1999 as a ruder, cruder cousin-of-sorts to The Simpsons and since then has left no target unscathed in its quest to make viewers laugh. Created by and starring Seth MacFarlane, the series focuses on the Griffin family, including Peter, Lois, Chris, Meg, Stewie and the family dog Brian.

It was cancelled after its third season but brought back to life by popular demand, at which point it entered its golden period of near-the-knuckle comedy with a sensibility you just couldn't find anywhere else. The series has now run for 20 seasons (and counting!), with fans able to catch up with all of the zany comedy from almost 400 episodes available on Disney+.

Watch Family Guy on Disney+

The Simpsons

Fox

One of the most popular comedy series of all time and the cartoon which led to a surge in adult-animation, The Simpsons is a must-watch on Disney+ for comedy fans. You know the set-up - Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie are your standard American family, whose exploits range from playground feuds to space missions, lost teddy bears to killer robots. If you can think of it, chances are The Simpsons did it first.

With Homer's catchphrase "D'oh!" entering the dictionary, conspiracy theories about the series being some sort of modern-day cartoon Nostradamus, and even a mention in a speech from a US president, the series has entered the zeitgeist like no other. With 32 seasons and hundreds of episodes available to watch, it's time for comedy fans to get binging!

Watch The Simpsons on Disney+

Modern Family

ABC

One of the most popular sitcoms of the 2010s, Modern Family provided a hilarious yet warm and inclusive look at family life. Its mockumentary style allowed for rib-tickling confessionals while the cast, which included Ed O'Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sarah Hyland amongst others, sold every moment brilliantly.

It's easy and charming watching, with multiple seasons of antics and character development to enjoy, so now is the perfect time to go right back to the beginning on Disney+.

Watch Modern Family on Disney+

The Bob's Burgers Movie

20th Century Studios

A movie spin-off to beloved series Bob's Burgers has long been mooted, but it finally arrived in cinemas earlier this year and is now available for fans to watch on Disney+. As with the series, it stars H Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts and Kristen Schaal as the Belcher family, who run a burger restaurant and find themselves struggling with financial woes in the movie.

It retains the series' unique comedy styling and is a joy for long-time fans and newcomers alike. At just over an hour and a half, it's also the perfect length, not outstaying its welcome and instead making for bite-size big-screen delight.

Watch The Bob's Burgers Movie on Disney+

Atlanta

Oliver Upton/FX

The brand-new third season of Atlanta is now available on Disney+ and fans of the series will know exactly what to expect - anyone else could be in for a shock. The series is created by and stars Donald Glover, and chooses to present a surreal, often anthology-style look at pertinent themes such as race, class and power, rather than always telling a continuing story.

The characters are well-rounded and thoroughly engaging, but what will keep you hooked is Atlanta's unknowability and sheer artistry. It may be a complex and thematically rich series but it's also deeply satirical and a hilarious ride, meaning comedy fans up for something a bit different will be in for a real treat.

Watch Atlanta on Disney+

Not Okay

Disney/Hulu

This brand-new movie has just arrived exclusively on Disney+, and stars Zoey Deutch as a woman who mistakenly gains fame after an initial lie spirals, and she ends up pretending she is the survivor of a tragedy in Paris.

The movie is a true dark comedy, so if you're looking for something to tickle your funny bone and make you think then Not Okay does both in spades. It's an up-to-date-look at social media and the downsides of immediate fame, as well as featuring strong performances from Deutch and Dylan O'Brien.

Watch Not Okay on Disney+

Solar Opposites

Hulu

This sci-fi adult cartoon comes from Rick and Morty's Justin Roiland, and shares more than just that series' animation style. It also shares its irreverent, surreal sense of humour, featuring all the same bad language, gory violence and bizarre interludes that Roiland's fans have come to expect.

It centres around a family of aliens who find themselves stranded on Earth, and with the third season currently airing weekly, and a fourth already confirmed to be in the works, they have plenty of exploits for fans to dive into on Disney+ this summer.

Watch Solar Opposites on Disney+

