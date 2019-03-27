After the wedding episode of the Channel 4 comedy featured the snack – alongside a contamination faux pas (“Cheese and onion in one bowl, salt and vinegar in the other!”) – the actor who plays Clare Devlin posted a perfect parody of the 1999 film on Twitter.

And it’s not the first time the Derry Girls star has mentioned the crisps. There was the time that she pondered a Taytos chocolate bar…

…then there was the time she regretted not stocking up…

…and even her biggest Brexit concern was Tayto-related...

Fortunately, it’s not just Taytos on her mind. Well, not all the time, anyway. Recently she sat down with RadioTimes.com to discuss Clare’s coming out storyline, saying she always knew her character was gay.

“For me it was always part of her, because I had known when I got the character briefing,” she said. “I knew Clare was gay, but I didn’t realise the others didn’t know. It was not intentional that I was keeping it from them, but I’d known for six months that Clare was gay, and then the others found out.”

Derry Girls series 2 continues on Tuesday at 9:15pm on Channel 4