The Derry Girls mural in Derry is finished and one star admits "my mind is blown"
The giant artwork takes pride of place in Derry's city centre
Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan admits her "mind is blown" after witnessing the finished mural dedicated to the cult Channel 4 comedy series on the outside of a house in (where else?) Derry, Northern Ireland.
And who can blame her? Seeing your own face painted ten foot high on the side of a building is enough to shake anyone...
- Meet the cast of Derry Girls
- What’s going to happen in Derry Girls series two?
- Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter
The artwork, which forms part of a wider Channel 4 marketing campaign around the show, features the five central characters, including (from left to right) the 'wee English fella' James (Dylan Llewellyn), Michelle (Jamie Lee O’Donnell), Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland) and Clare (Nicola Coughlan).
During the mural's creation, Coughlan took to Twitter to post various pictures of it in progress, adding that the experience was "so surreal".
The actress later posted a photo of the "incredible" finished mural, which has been painted on the side of Badgers Bar in Derry's city centre.
More like this
The mural is in keeping with the comedy's depiction of laughter in the face of adversity against the backdrop of the Northern Ireland conflict in the 1990s.
Murals form an integral part of Northern Ireland's city landscapes, often conveying the region's religious and political divisions. The iconic mural "You Are Now Entering Free Derry", which dates back to 1969 following a large riot now referred to as the Battle of the Bogside, has been previously shown in promotional images for Derry Girls.