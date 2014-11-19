Festive fun

The final episode will air on Channel 4 this December. “Christmas seems a wonderfully fitting time for us to bid farewell to Derek, a show that truly celebrates generosity and goodwill,” confirmed head of comedy, Phil Clarke – although no word yet on whether the special will focus on the yuletide season.

Romance in the air...

But we do know that the finale will see Hannah's (Kerry Godliman) relationship with Tom (Brett Goldstein) blossom after he accepts a job close to home. Meanwhile, Vicky (Holli Dempsey) finds her calling in the care industry, Kev (David Earl) realises the true meaning of family and Gervais's Derek continues dating Tracey (Vicky Hall).

Advertisement

Ricky won't be off our screens for long

Signing off from Derek, Gervais added, "I know that leaving something you love and starting something else is always the best thing to do creatively." He's certainly got plenty on his plate with the release of Night at the Museum 3 later this month, plus On the Road – a new movie based on his Office character David Brent – and Special Correspondents with Eric Bana, both of which he'll write and direct. Suffice to say, he's still a busy man.