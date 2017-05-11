“Deadpool, Donald and FX — the perfect fit!” said Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb in a press release (via EW). “We’re thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with Legion continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation.”

The broadcaster has asked for 10 episodes for the yet-to-be-titled series, which will launch in 2018. In the same year, Deadpool will be slashing his way through the big screen with the sequel to the 2016 film starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular tightly-lyra-clad hero.

Donald Glover is a very busy bee at the moment. Apart from his work in the Star Wars saga, he has roles in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming and live-action Lion King films. He’s also dedicating time to comedy drama series, Atlanta, a story of street rapping Glover written with brother Stephen.