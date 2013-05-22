“I married an O’Dowd so I just took his ‘O’. He gave me his ‘O’,” Dawn explains. Sounds oddly rude, doesn’t it? At least she didn’t say anything about the ‘big O’ - then we’d all be in trouble.

Dawn has just released her first novel, Paper Aeroplanes, explaining, “It started off as a bit of a joke between us and then I had the book coming out and there was this moment when I did or didn’t become Dawn O’Porter. So we mocked up the cover with Dawn Porter and Dawn O’Porter and I was like, ‘It looks good’. I like the ‘O’.”

The ‘O’ isn’t the only thing Dawn has 'taken' from Chris – she’s pretty chuffed to be in his inner circle of glitzy events, too. Dawn admitted she found it a bit hard at first but says, “I realise we are so lucky we get to go to the best parties in town and hang out with our heroes all the time and it’s a really nice life. I’ve got nothing to complain about now, nothing.”

Apart from complaining on Twitter about looking like someone had “slept on [her] face” before going on air, it’s all rosy.