The vicar began the sketch by correcting a few misprints in the parish newsletter: "I meant to congratulate Julie Barker and Lucy Clackett on having babies, not rabies."

She then moved onto her sermon, in which she mentioned that the first parish council meeting took place via Zoom, and delivered a heartfelt message.

"Life goes on, and this will pass," she said. "We shouldn't dwell too much on the sadness but try and think about all the happiness."

She said that it's the happy moments of her time in Dibley that she likes to remember in times like this: "dancing with Darcy Bussell, eating four Christmas lunches, joining an idiot and a simpleton in holy matrimony and of course, that puddle."

The Vicar of Dibley ran on BBC One from 1994 until 1998, with Dawn French returning as the vicar for various Comic Relief skits in recent years.

Big Night In raised over £27 million for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

