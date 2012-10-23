A host of big comedy names are to appear alongside Sue Perkins next year in BBC2's Heading Out – the first comedy the Great British Bake Off presenter has written for television.

The six-part series features Perkins herself as Sara, a vet who is successful and popular but, with her 40th birthday approaching, still finds herself unable to tell her parents she is gay. She is set an ultimatum by her friends Justine (Nicola Walker) and Jamie (Dominic Coleman), who threaten to do the deed for her if she won't, and arrange for her to see Toria (Getting On and The Thick of It star Joanna Scanlan), an eccentric lifestyle coach.