Dawn French, Steve Pemberton and June Brown lead all-star cast for Sue Perkins comedy
Nicola Walker, Mel Giedroyc and Joanna Scanlan also join Great British Bake Off star in BBC2's Heading Out
A host of big comedy names are to appear alongside Sue Perkins next year in BBC2's Heading Out – the first comedy the Great British Bake Off presenter has written for television.
The six-part series features Perkins herself as Sara, a vet who is successful and popular but, with her 40th birthday approaching, still finds herself unable to tell her parents she is gay. She is set an ultimatum by her friends Justine (Nicola Walker) and Jamie (Dominic Coleman), who threaten to do the deed for her if she won't, and arrange for her to see Toria (Getting On and The Thick of It star Joanna Scanlan), an eccentric lifestyle coach.
Also in the cast are Dawn French, Steve Pemberton, Shelly Conn (Mistresses), Raquel Cassidy (Lead Balloon), Harriet Walter (Law & Order:UK), Jeff Rawle (Drop the Dead Donkey) and EastEnders legend June Brown, who is currently taking a break from the BBC1 soap, to which she returns in January.
Great British Bake Off co-host Mel Giedroyc will also appear in the series.
“I think once the gnawing terror, sleepless nights and relentless self-doubt has subsided, this might well be the thing that I’m most proud of," said Perkins. "It’s been a joy to work on, and I hope that joy proves to be infectious.”