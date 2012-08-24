David Walliams to make new BBC classroom sitcom
The Little Britain star will write and appear in comedy series Autumn Leaves
David Walliams is heading back to school for his latest project, new BBC1 classroom sitcom Autumn Leaves.
Walliams writes and stars in the new six-part series due to air next year, and the Britain's Got Talent judge says he's looking forward to making comedy again.
"I am delighted to be back at the BBC, writing and acting in a new sitcom," said Walliams. "The read-through of the first episode attracted a stellar cast, and I hope the series will too.”
The series is set in the dysfunctional staffroom of an urban secondary school, and stars Walliams as a chemistry teacher hopelessly in love with a new French teacher. A BBC release claims the show will be "as if Grange Hill has met Remains of the Day".
Ben Elton also returns to the BBC with a new health and safety comedy series entitled Slings and Arrows, saying he hasn't been this excited about a project since The Young Ones was commissioned 30 years ago.