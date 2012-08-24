"I am delighted to be back at the BBC, writing and acting in a new sitcom," said Walliams. "The read-through of the first episode attracted a stellar cast, and I hope the series will too.”

The series is set in the dysfunctional staffroom of an urban secondary school, and stars Walliams as a chemistry teacher hopelessly in love with a new French teacher. A BBC release claims the show will be "as if Grange Hill has met Remains of the Day".

Advertisement

Ben Elton also returns to the BBC with a new health and safety comedy series entitled Slings and Arrows, saying he hasn't been this excited about a project since The Young Ones was commissioned 30 years ago.