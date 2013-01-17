Talking about his character in the BBC1 comedy, Walliams said: "Rupert is very fastidious. He is quite contemptuous of the upper classes. He's middle-class and wants to organise everything, but Clarence ends up as his nemesis."

The actor turned Britain's Got Talent judge is well known for playing outlandish characters and was eager to take up the role of Baxter.

"I adore PG Wodehouse," said Walliams. "I have loved him since first reading Jeeves And Wooster when Fry and Laurie played them on the TV. Even then, I realised that Wodehouse is a comic master. As soon as I got the call about this, I was desperate to do it."

More like this

Here's those pictures:

Advertisement

Blandings continues on Sunday at 6:30pm on BBC1