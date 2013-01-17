David Walliams stars in Blandings - preview pictures
The comedian and writer plays Baxter, Lord Emsworth's secretary, in the second episode of BBC1's PG Wodehouse adaptation
David Walliams guest stars in the next installment of PG Wodehouse adaptation Blandings, and we've got lots of lovely pictures to prove it...
Appearing alongside Timothy Spall, Jennifer Saunders, Mark Williams and Jack Farthing, the comedian will take up the role of Rupert Baxter, a secretary drafted in by Connie to sort out Clarence's disorganised affairs.
Talking about his character in the BBC1 comedy, Walliams said: "Rupert is very fastidious. He is quite contemptuous of the upper classes. He's middle-class and wants to organise everything, but Clarence ends up as his nemesis."
The actor turned Britain's Got Talent judge is well known for playing outlandish characters and was eager to take up the role of Baxter.
"I adore PG Wodehouse," said Walliams. "I have loved him since first reading Jeeves And Wooster when Fry and Laurie played them on the TV. Even then, I realised that Wodehouse is a comic master. As soon as I got the call about this, I was desperate to do it."
Here's those pictures:
Blandings continues on Sunday at 6:30pm on BBC1