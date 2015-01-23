Comedian turned children's author David Walliams has announced that his next book tour will be by helicopter.

Advertisement

His publisher is inviting primary school teachers to enter a competition to be one of five schools Walliams will visit. The one-day tour will take place on World Book Day on Monday 5th March. To be eligible schools must be in England, Wales or mainland Scotland, and there must be enough space for the helicopter to land and take off: a securable area measuring a minimum of 150m x 50m.