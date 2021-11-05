David Walliams says it’s hard making films for children when “kids have seen Marvel movies”
The Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After star speaks about competing with brands like Marvel when creating content for kids.
David Walliams has spoken about the creation of his upcoming festive special Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After, explaining that it’s difficult to compete with brands like Marvel when making TV content for children.
Walliams is set to star in his third After Ever After episode later this year, with the comedian starring alongside Sheridan Smith in a new take on the Hansel and Gretel fairytale for Sky Max.
At a roundtable with RadioTimes.com and other press for Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After, the Britain’s Got Talent judge praised the show’s special effects team whilst speaking about the difficulties of competing with big-budget brands.
“It’s a really fun thing to do and [it has] really good production values in terms of they really spent some money,” he said. “I’m grateful for Sky for being so rich and giving us the money to do it because you’ve got to do it well.
“When you’re doing something for kids, kids have seen Marvel movies that cost $300 million and stuff so they’re going to notice if it’s a bit off but I thought [the special effects] were really great. I thought it was all really beautifully done.
“It didn’t cost a fortune but I felt like we had everything we needed which was great,” he added.
The upcoming Sky Max film follows Hansel and Gretel as they return to their father (Mark Addy) and stepmother (Sophie Thompson) after seemingly defeating the witch (Sheridan Smith), but soon learn that she survived and has been plotting her revenge.
Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After will air on Sky Max later this year. For more to watch, check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.