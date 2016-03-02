In an interview with the Gloucester Citizen, actor Patrick Baladi revealed that Tennant had been among a long list of names trying to get the part ahead of the second series.

"Every actor going was after that part," he said. "It was quite clear to actors what a great show it was. It was fantastic to be able to go into it, and have Martin [Freeman] as an ally and friend and also to be a bit brave and take a few risks.

“They auditioned me four times. They liked me as an actor, but thought I was maybe too good looking, too posh.

"The whole experience was such a complete buzz. Just so great fun. I would leap out of bed every day. It was a complete joy, the whole job."

Back then Tennant was landing bit parts in everything from Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased) to Foyle’s War.

And if he’d landed the role in the second series, who knows, he might never have been available for dramas like Blackpool or Casanova.

We think it worked out well for all involved.