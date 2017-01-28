And so Tennant began an incredibly uplifting speech with the words: “It’s all going to be okay. Trust me, I’m a doctor.”

He then went on to urge everyone the time had come to be “positively rebellious and rebelliously positive.”

“As long as we stand up for what we believe in, don’t give in to anger or violence, look out for the little guy, keep an eye on the big guys, refuse to keep our mouths shut, and just generally try not to be d***s,” he said, then “every little thing is gonna be alright.”

Watch the whole speech (and top up your weekend motivation) below…

The Last Leg is on 10pm next Friday, C4