"But look, it's a great event. We all love James Burrows [Friends director] and I'm sure Matthew Perry would be there if he could, but he's working in London. Maybe one day there will be [a reunion], but this will not be it."

But Schwimmer said he was honoured that the mere suggestion of a reunion had sparked such frenzy.

Look, I think it's lovely," he said of the on-going adoration for the series. "I love that people are that into the show and I would love to see the six of us together and I'm sure one day we will be."

Ok, we understand. We've got it. So it won't be a reunion. But we're still really quite excited by the prospect of having even five cast members back together — even if it'll be lacking in gloriously sarcastic jokes from The Chan Chan man.