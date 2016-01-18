David Schwimmer explains exactly what's going on with the Friends 'reunion'
Ross has gone all professorial on us and explained, very clearly, that this is not a reunion. But not all hope is lost...
David Schwimmer, in a very Ross way, wants to make something clear to Friends fans. The reunion that everyone's been excited about is not a reunion at all.
"I mean, in no way is it a Friends reunion when one member is out of the country," Schwimmer said at FX's Television Critics Association panel, referring to Matthew Perry not being able to make the NBC special with the other cast members.
"But look, it's a great event. We all love James Burrows [Friends director] and I'm sure Matthew Perry would be there if he could, but he's working in London. Maybe one day there will be [a reunion], but this will not be it."
But Schwimmer said he was honoured that the mere suggestion of a reunion had sparked such frenzy.
Look, I think it's lovely," he said of the on-going adoration for the series. "I love that people are that into the show and I would love to see the six of us together and I'm sure one day we will be."
Ok, we understand. We've got it. So it won't be a reunion. But we're still really quite excited by the prospect of having even five cast members back together — even if it'll be lacking in gloriously sarcastic jokes from The Chan Chan man.