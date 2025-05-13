So, his latest role, in Apple TV+’s quirky comedy drama Government Cheese, marks a significant gear change. He plays Hampton Chambers, a family man in the late 1960s, who’s done time in prison for forging cheques but is now determined to go straight, chasing the American dream with his invention — a self-sharpening drill.

It’s a deadpan, bizarre story that Oyelowo says is unlike anything he’s done before…

Government Cheese is lighter in tone than we often see from you. Was that a conscious decision?

Many of the projects I’ve worked on deal with the racial struggle or civil rights. All of that is very much part of what it is to be African- American in America, but that’s not the totality of the experience. Given how much the 1960s were steeped in civil rights, it felt almost radical to put a black family at the centre of a comedy set in that time without bogging it down with those elements.

It’s an unusual show in its mix of genres and styles. How would you describe it?

It’s a parabolic, surrealist family comedy. I don’t know many shows you could describe as that! It has a whimsical, romantic nostalgia. It might not be for everyone in terms of how it changes gears, but for me, it’s a pretty honest way to look at things that may have occurred in the past.

How did you get on board?

In 2018, [co-creator] Paul Hunter approached me with the idea for a short film. I’m basically playing a version of Paul’s father. It felt unique, fresh and surreal – I hadn’t read anything quite like it. We shot it for four days in Paul’s mother’s house and felt there was more we could do with it. A TV show felt like the natural progression.

What do you think Paul’s family and friends thought of immortalising this period?

Paul’s mother was very enamoured with the process, and proud of Paul, who’s been trying to make this for a long time. The production design is very evocative of life in California’s San Fernando Valley back then, and when Paul’s friends visited the set – some of whom appear in the series played by actors – they all felt like they’d stepped into a time machine.

You also get to wear some sharp '60s suits. Did you enjoy that?

We wanted to tip the hat to folks who have a sense of aspiration but not much by way of resources. Hampton only has two suits, but you still feel he’s a bit of a dandy. You see this a lot with immigrants: they’ll have two or three outfits and they’re good at mixing it up. That’s where the title comes from.

Government Cheese? How do you mean?

Government cheese is government-subsidised food that’s quite basic, but people would turn it into these amazing grilled cheese sandwiches or macaroni cheese, and these became beloved dishes. It symbolises making something out of nothing.

Hampton looks for assurance from God that he’s forging a righteous path. Did you relate to that?

Faith is a huge part of my life, but what I like about this is that it’s not proselytising – almost everyone can relate to having a difficult circumstance and wanting a sign they’re on the right track. Hampton has his epiphany after starting a conversation with God, but that doesn’t mean his day-to-day or spiritual challenges go away.

David Oyelowo in Selma.

As an actor, can you relate to that idea of pushing for a project, hanging on to a dream?

Enormously! Many of my projects have required immense tenacity to get them made. I literally felt a spiritual calling to play Martin Luther King, but the initial director of Selma rejected me. Then, seven years later, I brought on the director who eventually made it [Ava DuVernay]. Lawman: Bass Reeves took nine years. This was a six-year journey. I’ve definitely been guilty of trying to force something when it’s not the right time. My own faith has been a huge component in helping me let go when it’s the healthy thing to do.

It must be nice shooting this so close to your own LA home. How important is it for you to be near your family when working?

I’d just spent six months in Texas doing Bass Reeves. I told Apple: these are the circumstances under which I can and will do it. Two of my kids are still quite young, and I know that too much time away is not healthy. Often things are filmed somewhere that’s advantageous for tax breaks. But as it was set where I live, there was an excuse to take that position.

We see the difficulties Hampton faces in slotting back into his children’s lives after his stint in prison. As a father of four — what do you think of him as a parent?

I find him incredibly relatable – he might be equal parts selfish and selfless, but he’s not been absent or irresponsible by choice. He’s trying to do the right thing – and failing consistently. I don’t know a father for whom that is not the case. Certainly, that’s been my experience!

Government Cheese is streaming on Apple TV+.

