"I've had a quick look at the treatment and it's very good," he said, "but I'm saving the proper read-through until there are no distractions. It's not the sort of thing you can muck about with."

If he does decide it's worth filming, the Trotters iconic three-wheeler will hit the road once again in March when the new episode is screened, but clamouring fans should be encouraged that Jim Sullivan has a comedy track record, having served as a writer for Only Fools spin-off series The Green Green Grass.

Jason played East End wheeler dealer Del Boy in Only Fools and Horses which ran for seven series on BBC1 between 1981-1991, followed by sporadic Christmas specials with the last new episode televised in 2003.

The 73-year-old actor also revealed the Queen had absolutely no idea about his iconic BBC comedy when he received a knighthood back in 2005. "She laid the sword on me and asked what I was up to. I said, 'I've been making a Christmas Special of Only Fools and Horses, Your Majesty.'"

Jason claims he was met with a blank stare before he continued: "'You know, lovely jubbly, don't be a plonker, creme de menthe...' I felt a bit of a dipstick to be honest."

