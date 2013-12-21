David Jason reveals a new Only Fools and Horses episode is in the pipeline
The son of creator John Sullivan has penned a new instalment of the BBC comedy which starred Jason as Del Boy opposite Nicholas Lyndhurst as younger brother Rodney
When Only Fools & Horses creator and writer John Sullivan passed away back in 2011, it was assumed there would be no more episodes of BBC1's hit comedy starring David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst... until now.
It turns out that prior to his death, Sullivan had hundreds of ideas for the show - one of which his sons Dan and Jim have written into a new episode. The script is currently sitting with Jason who has tantalisingly revealed to The Times that he is yet to give it a proper read.
"I've had a quick look at the treatment and it's very good," he said, "but I'm saving the proper read-through until there are no distractions. It's not the sort of thing you can muck about with."
If he does decide it's worth filming, the Trotters iconic three-wheeler will hit the road once again in March when the new episode is screened, but clamouring fans should be encouraged that Jim Sullivan has a comedy track record, having served as a writer for Only Fools spin-off series The Green Green Grass.
Jason played East End wheeler dealer Del Boy in Only Fools and Horses which ran for seven series on BBC1 between 1981-1991, followed by sporadic Christmas specials with the last new episode televised in 2003.
More like this
The 73-year-old actor also revealed the Queen had absolutely no idea about his iconic BBC comedy when he received a knighthood back in 2005. "She laid the sword on me and asked what I was up to. I said, 'I've been making a Christmas Special of Only Fools and Horses, Your Majesty.'"
Jason claims he was met with a blank stare before he continued: "'You know, lovely jubbly, don't be a plonker, creme de menthe...' I felt a bit of a dipstick to be honest."