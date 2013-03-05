“Arnold and I had a great time doing the original movie and we really dig each other, apart from our difference in politics,” said Devito. “So we’ve had positive meetings about doing the sequel and encouragingly we found we still really have a good time together.”

Asked about Hollywood rumours of Murphy’s involvement, Devito confirmed, “Arnold and I recently had dinner with Eddie Murphy and we all got along great so I think it will definitely happen with the three of us. Universal have taken the reins so it’s their movie. Whether it’s called Twins 2 or Triplets hasn’t been decided yet but I’d be up for doing it in a heartbeat. But I’m just so busy right now, I can’t say when.”

Danny Devito is in Taxi on CBS Drama Sundays 4:30pm and Mon-Fri 6:30pm

More like this

Advertisement

Read a Q&A with Danny Devito in the new Comic Relief issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale now