Jessica Hynes (There She Goes), Dustin Demri-Burns (Cardinal Burns, The Great), Amanda Wilkin (The Split), David Fynn (Game of Thrones), Juliet Cowan (Back to Life), Ruben Catt (Ted’s Top Ten), and Karla Crome (Under the Dome) have all been added to the cast for the six-part series.

New cast information has been revealed for the BBC's upcoming comedy thriller Am I Being Unreasonable? – which stars This Country's Daisy May Cooper in the lead role.

They join child star Lenny Rush, Grantchester's Seline Hizli, and Cooper in the cast for the show, which was co-created and written by Hizli and Cooper.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The show follows Nic (Cooper) as she grieves a loss that she can’t share with anyone whilst stuck in a depressing marriage – with only her son Ollie (Rush) keeping her going.

But, the official synopsis continues: "When Jen (Hizli) arrives in town her life is lit up with laughter and through this kindred soul her dark secret starts to bubble up."

No details have been announced about the characters being played by any of the new additions to the cast, but we can expect more information to be revealed ahead of the show's launch – a date for which has also not yet been confirmed.

Am I Being Unreasonable? will air later in 2022. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news and features.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.